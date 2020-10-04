Sayles: Indistinguishable opponents and dishonorable debate

My distinguished and honorable opponent.
That five-word phrase will never be heard again. Certainly nowhere in politics. Not in the hallowed halls. Not on the campaign trail. Not in victory speeches. Not in what used to be called a concession speech.
Not even from kid-candidates running for grade-school, middle school or high school class office.
Incivility is a learned behavior and our next generations are learning incivility from the best. What a disgusting display by two geriatric sociopaths; the only two people breathing air on this planet that could be our next president of the United States.
This circus sideshow in primetime was called a "Presidential Debate."
I was on a debate team in college. Let me point out that what the world saw taking place between Trump and Biden was not debate.
The Cleveland Clown Show was an abhorrent, contemptuous, and downright opprobrious display of inappropriate and infelicitous discourse with a tenor that begs to a prompt mandatory psychiatric intervention and some really, really strong meds.
In the midst of more global crises than can be counted, the two clueless curmudgeons at center stage left the worldwide community convinced that America has no election or electoral option that has any hope for or stability to lead.
My roiling disgust knows no limits, the non-debate non-moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News did more in one evening to disappoint his late father, Mike Wallace of CBS fame, than any one son could pull off in a lifetime of trying.
Given the combined double-digit IQ of the two the only way out for Wallace was to run the other way from ever taking the gig in the first place. But there is not a talking head on earth that has the sense to turn down one second of screen time even if it results in their own execution being televised.
I hesitate to speak of the obvious since the more seasoned of us have no need of revisiting it. Yet, for the benefit of the readership that believes only the every day anonymous slander and libel crafted through social media; coming at the speed of light and in a volume of mass zettabytes surpassing infinity, just bear with me.
The purpose of "Debate" is to put forth positions, ideas, solutions and supportive sources in a manner that encourages compromise and coalitions in both logical and informative pace and tenor. Debate is an intellectual sport and you need skills to have an audience "hear" your arguments and understand how you match up with their beliefs.
For 90 minutes in Cleveland, there was nonstop noise, chaos and stupidity in the arena. Spoiled brats spewing endogenous viciousness and unending mendacities illogically directed at us.
If you doubt this, replay the video until you absolutely must go up in the attic to sit in silence, or lose your mind.
Some of the "Rules of Debate," that are generally consistent throughout typical debate formats and lean towards best practices for universal application include, but are not limited to:
• Do Not Attack Your Opponent Personally.
• Don’t Generalize, Exaggerate, Be Sarcastic or Wantonly Lie.
• Never Use Ultimatums or Threats.
• Do Not Interrupt Your Opponent.
Here's a thought:
Two soundproof locked and sealed hearing test booths each containing one candidate and a Go-Pro Hero 7, separated by the entire expanse of the continental US, but in undisclosed locations.
One moderator selected using Powerball Lottery software sitting at home in a recliner with a streaming live feed, a stopwatch, and one big red "shut-the-hell up button."
If this fails us, when in doubt, defer to Mark Twain, who wrote in 1878, "Never argue with a fool. Voters may not be able to tell you apart."
The middle class has the power of deciding the 2020 outcome in its hands, thanks to our imperfect founders and the US Constitution.
JW Sayles is a Mason City resident and maybe Iowa’s own Samuel Clemens in the making? You be the judge. Opinions are his own.
