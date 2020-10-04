Sayles: Indistinguishable opponents and dishonorable debate

My roiling disgust knows no limits, the non-debate non-moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News did more in one evening to disappoint his late father, Mike Wallace of CBS fame, than any one son could pull off in a lifetime of trying.

Given the combined double-digit IQ of the two the only way out for Wallace was to run the other way from ever taking the gig in the first place. But there is not a talking head on earth that has the sense to turn down one second of screen time even if it results in their own execution being televised.

I hesitate to speak of the obvious since the more seasoned of us have no need of revisiting it. Yet, for the benefit of the readership that believes only the every day anonymous slander and libel crafted through social media; coming at the speed of light and in a volume of mass zettabytes surpassing infinity, just bear with me.

The purpose of "Debate" is to put forth positions, ideas, solutions and supportive sources in a manner that encourages compromise and coalitions in both logical and informative pace and tenor. Debate is an intellectual sport and you need skills to have an audience "hear" your arguments and understand how you match up with their beliefs.