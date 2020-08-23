Sayles: Heroes drawn, quartered and gutted

There are no untoppled flesh and blood heroes left.

Someone somewhere has or will find something to declare other peoples' heroes unworthy and irredeemable.

We demonize each other and we demonize each other's heroes. We demoralize one another for nothing more than to get a leg up in everyday life at the expense of others.

The conjuncture currently taking place nightly in Seattle, and Portland, and Chicago is characterized by the clear collapse of social cohesion necessary for any nation to survive.

It is a factual assessment determining if people are suffering because they are trapped within a system of social prejudice. But that is not the only reason economic inequality occurs.

Denial of personal responsibility plays a deep role for all people in generational poverty regardless of race.

Revolution occurs, right or wrong because, vocal anarchical factions, encouraged , pushed and funded by some sort of outside source, feel that change in their favor has not been swift enough nor expansive enough to afford them a true seat at the table of progressive and emancipating policy decisions.