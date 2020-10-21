Sayles: Growing up North End

Hyperbole is unnecessary when I say to you that growing up in North End Mason City in the 1950s and the 1960s was an iconic environment, immeasurably more fun and infinitely more life-threatening than for any generations that followed.

You may be surprised at that, if you are not from that time. You may even wonder how a pack of gangly nuisances survived childhood at all once these stories are told.

There was no such thing as helicopter parenting. Our parents did not hover. In our world, parents were more like submarines launching torpedoes.

Up at dawn, get your ass outside and don't come back until dark. And so we did.

There was a rule among us though, if parents floundered and actually asked any of us what we did that day; the only answer was, "Played Hide and Seek."

So with that prologue, I shall begin to tell some tales, all true, but names are withheld to protect those whom may still be subject to arrest.

It was a daily contest to grow up in that place and time. A contest to have the toughest friends and be tough yourself.