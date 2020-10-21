Sayles: Growing up North End

Hyperbole is unnecessary when I say to you that growing up in North End Mason City in the 1950s and the 1960s was an iconic environment, immeasurably more fun and infinitely more life-threatening than for any generations that followed.
You may be surprised at that, if you are not from that time. You may even wonder how a pack of gangly nuisances survived childhood at all once these stories are told.
There was no such thing as helicopter parenting. Our parents did not hover. In our world, parents were more like submarines launching torpedoes.
Up at dawn, get your ass outside and don't come back until dark. And so we did.
There was a rule among us though, if parents floundered and actually asked any of us what we did that day; the only answer was, "Played Hide and Seek."
So with that prologue, I shall begin to tell some tales, all true, but names are withheld to protect those whom may still be subject to arrest.
It was a daily contest to grow up in that place and time. A contest to have the toughest friends and be tough yourself.
Not in a pugilistic sense, but in a way where we would never allow ourselves to flinch in any situation. If somebody flinched, well they were shunned like half-a-day; maybe an hour or two just to learn the lesson.
Discretion was never any part of valor.
The most notable contests and challenges came about when the daily huddle took place to determine the next great risky, exhilarating and adrenaline pumping adventure for those of us that were "All-In."
The progressive one-upmanship of setting the daily bar for risk and adrenal euphoria a little higher each day quickly took us from having fun to the craziness of juvenile delinquency without us ever having a clue we had crossed that bridge.
The "Leader of the Pack" changed from day to day because; well … that job can wear even a kid out. As my mother would ask, "If your friends jumped off a cliff I'm sure you would follow?"
Yup mom, that's how it works.
Oh, the adventures we had.
In a town like Mason City, good amounts of the best adventures were connected to our railroads.
Early on we would hop a freight from north of town to south of town. As we walked back north we would speak of the legends we would become as juvenile hobos.
All the while craving and thus starving for Spic and Span tenderloins or Dad's Hamburgers for which we would pool our money when the time came, emptying pockets and filling stomachs on a couple bucks worth of change.
As the railroad adventures became longer and more diverse, our equipment needs began to expand. Different guys had differing assignments on what to pilfer from home to keep us well stocked on longer and more dangerous sessions of riding the rails.
Those pilfered resources got us to and from, wherever to and from would end up taking us. Individually accountable at home, we took whatever was dished out, adhering to a North End version of the Mafioso Omerta.
If you broke Omerta, you were done with adventures with us. Oh, you could still play ball and kick the can and such, but adventures were over. Adventures required a "Top Secret Crypto" clearance.
As the risk and degree of difficulty increased fewer guys were "All In" on the adventures, but by then we all realized that fewer had the stomach for the possible outcomes and that was all good.
1960's childhood insanity is catching but only to a point.
Although, the last quorum of my North End juvenile delinquent friends ramped it up to some pretty high altitudes.
We held a poker game in an empty caboose only to end up in Des Moines awakened by a railroad crew looking to sack out. That one took a while to get back home.
We hopped into the cab of a northbound John Deere combine transporting on a flatcar and listened to Beaker Street with Clyde Clifford on its new and amazing John Deere radio.
The older I get, the more my kids think these adventures are pretty remarkable. My parents, rightfully so, don't want to think about it at all.
It was a different time and a different place. Lacking any additional justification; it was just growing up North End.
