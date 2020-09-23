Sayles: 'Figures don't lie, but liars figure'

That looks pretty good in a report provided to desperate people, yet mathematicians will tell you what the report does not say. Christian Yates, mathematical biologist, in his book, "Maths of Life and Death," shows us the ugly metric reality that the proportion of correct positives equals 40%. Cellex says, "Oops."

• LabCorp America was granted Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA for use of their COVID-19 RT-PCR test for upper and lower respiratory specimens of patients suspected of coronavirus infection. The numbers reported by LabCorp are nearly identical to those reported above, by Cellex Labs. So the proportion of correct positives for the LabCorp test equals 40%. LabCorp says, "Oops."

• The Center for Disease Control (CDC) announced that 95% of COVID-19 deaths were patients with underlying conditions and known co-morbidities. Of the 160,000 deaths in the US to date, 152,000 come from that know population of which I and many of you are part of. So, if you are part of the 95%, and are not taking every possible measure for safety and isolation, "Oops."

We must question the numbers. If you are good at math or not, is irrelevant. We are and always have been talking about life and death, be it in 2020, 1918, 2002, or 2050 and beyond.

My man Mr. Twain was right on the money during his time and ours as well.