Sayles: Epitaph for our generation

As with every generation throughout recorded history, the so called accomplishments of the Boomers have been lauded by some and keelhauled by others.

There has been and will continue to be, once Boomers are all worm food, a steady shift to demonize this generation who were required by fate to fill the shoes of their parents, who saved the world in 1945.

Those shoes have been tough, if not impossible to fill.

Since hubris was unknown to the "Greatest Generation," Boomers shifted from embracing their parents' self-sacrifice to practicing rabid individualism and self-indulgence.

Those combined characteristics lead us to voting to satisfy our own superfluities rather than thoughtfully voting for the greatest good.

Boomers also aided and abetted deficit spending through government and personally, in amounts greater than can ever be repaid.

At the time the money was spent, it became easy to say, our hot economy would bail us all out. Now our kids and grand-kids get passed a national debt that would and should choke an elephant. (Republican pun intended)

Today, Boomers are face to face with their last stand, their last hurrah, their Masada.

It is the end game.