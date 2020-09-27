Sayles: Epitaph for our generation

I have been accused a few times throughout my life of exhorting an unshakable and unrelentingly persistent belief in the greatness of the Baby Boomer generation.
Guilty as charged.
My Panglossian mindset about the capabilities, potential, competencies, and extraordinary goodness of the Boomer cohort has masked the historical fait accompli of our inconsistencies, and complications from our lack of accomplishments and our mediocrity.
With more doubts than hopes for the future, the summary legacy for my generation seems to look a lot like my recent years' to-do lists;
• Start an enormous amount of well-intentioned purposive tasks to make the world (my world) better;
• Complete very few of those tasks thereby burning through much needed resources with no measurable positive outcome;
• Pass off the insurmountable list of all things we have left unaccomplished, and find now unfundable, to the Millennial Generation with a big smile and a tip of the hat.
As if the label of mediocrity is not abysmal enough, the veracious message of this patrimonial is of a once proud and once largest post-Great Depression Era demographic moving through the stages of life only to reach the tail end of the down slope in a state of diminished influence, unfulfilled promises and an unquenched thirst for self-actualization and inner peace.
As with every generation throughout recorded history, the so called accomplishments of the Boomers have been lauded by some and keelhauled by others.
There has been and will continue to be, once Boomers are all worm food, a steady shift to demonize this generation who were required by fate to fill the shoes of their parents, who saved the world in 1945.
Those shoes have been tough, if not impossible to fill.
Since hubris was unknown to the "Greatest Generation," Boomers shifted from embracing their parents' self-sacrifice to practicing rabid individualism and self-indulgence.
Those combined characteristics lead us to voting to satisfy our own superfluities rather than thoughtfully voting for the greatest good.
Boomers also aided and abetted deficit spending through government and personally, in amounts greater than can ever be repaid.
At the time the money was spent, it became easy to say, our hot economy would bail us all out. Now our kids and grand-kids get passed a national debt that would and should choke an elephant. (Republican pun intended)
Today, Boomers are face to face with their last stand, their last hurrah, their Masada.
It is the end game.
Yet, we are still important, if to no one else than our close circle of family and friends.
Boomers are also facing our last general election in which we will have a noticeable impact on the outcome.
Since 1968 Baby Boomers have in one way or another leveraged and delivered electoral gifts to America of:
• President Richard Nixon-Best known for the Watergate scandal and resignation.
• President Jimmy Carter-Best known for hyper interest rates, 3-fold increase in gasoline prices, hyperinflation and the worst failure of all, failing to resolve the Iranian hostage crisis.
• President Ronald Reagan-Best known for "Trickle Down" economics that morphed into the acceptance of deficit spending, and hyper-deregulation that opened the door for fraud perpetuated by Enron, Charles Keating and Lincoln Savings and Loan, Barry Minkow and countless others that diminished the honest pursuit of capitalism through various scams.
• President William Jefferson Clinton-best know for his razzle dazzle with Monica Lewinsky in the Oval Office, and for the economic disaster of the "Dot-Com" bubble that cost investors billions of lost value.
• President George W. Bush, who declared a war without a clear purpose and funded it by deficit spending,
• President Donald John Trump, who … well you fill in your own blanks on that one.
Finally, it is my time, and I hope yours also, to render an apology. In a micro sense as to how our generation failed our kids as parents, and in a macro amalgam, how our generation solved nothing.
No humanitarian, human rights, ecological, epidemiological, economic, nuclear, social equality, nor any other consequential mandate to boost our world for all those who follow.
Abraham Lincoln once said in a pre-presidential speech, "We will be remembered in spite of ourselves. No personal significance, or insignificance, can spare one or another of us. The fiery trial through which we pass will light us down in honor or dishonor, to the coming generations."
So be it.
Best of J.W. Sayles
Check out the latest columns from J.W. Sayles:
The middle class has the power of deciding the 2020 outcome in its hands, thanks to our imperfect founders and the US Constitution.
The Iowa Caucuses became the latest fatality in the growing ideological chasm of Americans against Americans.
My workshop has been transformed into the Louvre of indiscriminate accumulation, topped off by my crown jewel masterpiece; a Rubbermaid® tub containing my 651 perfectly good screwdrivers.
The Iowa Caucuses became the latest fatality in the growing ideological chasm of Americans against Americans.
Okay, here it is. I am going to just lay it out there.
Just when I was starting to get pretty good at navigating the landmines of my seemingly endless faux pas with the misunderstood and often mali…
There are family myths and legends that survive beyond generations.
My oldest son set me down for an intervention today. His demonstration of tough love dispensed a dose of reality as regarding my elderly buyin…
This summer of 2019 here in North Iowa has been the "Summer of all Summers." I don't care who you are or from whence you hail, this will be th…
In welcoming 2019 and beyond, we face a most profound question. Does an independent free press survive today? Are we witnesses to a stasis in …
JW Sayles is a Mason City resident and maybe Iowa’s own Samuel Clemens in the making? You be the judge. Opinions are his own.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.