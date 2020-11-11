Sayles: Doug Munro's actions required no pomp, just circumstance

Without the heroic actions of Doug Munro, over 600 Marines would have been captured and in risk of losing their lives in the remote Pacific Theater of operations only compounding the atrocities of Guadalcanal.

Ironically, one of the Marines recued by Munro that day was Gunnery Sergeant John Basilone, a future MOH recipient himself for his heroic actions in the Guadalcanal Campaign and Iwo Jima.

Signalman Petty Officer and Higgins Boat Captain Douglas Albert Munro was 22 years old at the time of his death.

In May 1943, President FDR presented the Medal Of Honor to Douglas Munro's mother Edith in a White House ceremony befitting of the greatest heroes of our time.

In the vernacular of World War II, Edith Munro was a Gold Star mother.

You see, actual heroism has no audience, receives no ovation, entertains no one, and at the moment it occurs, no one is even aware nor interested. Actions in combat are viewed from line troops as just how soldiering flows.

There is more than one hero though, who stands out in the Munro family.