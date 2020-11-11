Sayles: Doug Munro's actions required no pomp, just circumstance

Veterans Day is our annual opportunity to stop and reflect on the concept of heroism from both the macrocosm and exemplar viewpoints of our soldiers, sailors, Marines and airmen in times of war.
Within honoring our veterans, there is a subset whose actions in combat place them in the rarified air of Medal of Honor recipients.
The Medal of Honor was congressionally created during the Civil War. Those awarded before World War I were handed out like M&M's lamentably using cronyism and non-combat paper-pushing as justifications for being awarded.
By eliminating pre-1900 Medals of Honor awarded, we see that during the 20th century until today, 943 medals have been awarded to US service members engaged in armed combat with an enemy force.
Thirty-six of those Medals of Honor were awarded to African-Americans.
One was awarded to a member of the US Coast Guard.
None were awarded to women.
Douglas Munro, a 19-year-old college student from Seattle, Washington, hearing the winds of war steadily building, enlisted in the United States Coast Guard in 1939.
Doug trained as a signalman and cross-trained as a pilot of amphibious landing craft.
After Pearl Harbor and training, Munro was assigned to the USS McCawley. Throughout August into September 1942, Doug captained a Higgins amphibious craft and shuttled Marines and their needed supplies throughout the Solomon Islands, deep into Japanese held territory.
The United States was making an early counter-strike and delivering payback for Pearl Harbor.
On Sept. 23, 1942, Signalman Petty Officer Douglas A Munro was assigned to lead a flotilla of 10 Higgins craft delivering 600 Marines on the beaches of an island code named "Cactus."
Cactus was actually the operation to take the infamous and deeply entrenched Japanese held island of Guadalcanal.
Within hours after successfully landing his cargo of two companies of Marines, word came back to the McCawley, the Marines had been ambushed and needed immediate extraction.
Doug Munro took command of his task-group and piloted his return to the beaches of Guadalcanal to get 600 of his shipmates out of harm's way and safely aboard the McCawley.
Arriving at the rendezvous spot, the Higgins boats quickly came under withering Japanese fire from the beach. One Higgins pilot yelled to Munro to fall back, that rescue was not possible, but Munro refused to leave the Marines.
Positioning his landing craft parallel to the shore so his boat could provide covering fire and cover for the Marines, Munro held station as the beleaguered men swam out to the landing craft.
As the last Marines loaded into the various boats, Munro turned his boat to lead the group back out to rendezvous with the McCawley.
But heroics cannot happen in a situation of simplicity nor can it happen without at least offering to your comrades and your God, Lincoln's "Last Full Measure of Devotion."
One of the Higgins craft under his command grounded on a reef. Munro pulled alongside it while still drawing heavy Japanese fire and using his boat providing cover to the stuck craft and its cargo of Marines.
This gave precious seconds to Marines who tied a tow rope to the scuttled craft. After several minutes, and still under blistering Japanese fire, the landing craft was free, and Munro pulled in behind it.
A trail of easily identifiable waterspouts zinged nearby as Japanese bullets got nearer and nearer to the Higgins.
A chorus of warnings were yelled to Munro to get down, but it was too late. 600 rescued Marines and two dozen Higgins personnel, watched as a bullet struck the base of Munro’s skull and he fell to the deck.
An unidentified crewman grabbed the wheel straddling the mortally wounded body of Doug Munro and raced, leading the way back to the USS McCawley.
Docking amidship, Navy medical corpsman jumped down to Munro, who had just regained a moment of consciousness. Munro asked the docs, “Did they get off?” The docs replied all of the Marines had made it, and then Munro died reportedly with the wisp of a smile over his face.
Without the heroic actions of Doug Munro, over 600 Marines would have been captured and in risk of losing their lives in the remote Pacific Theater of operations only compounding the atrocities of Guadalcanal.
Ironically, one of the Marines recued by Munro that day was Gunnery Sergeant John Basilone, a future MOH recipient himself for his heroic actions in the Guadalcanal Campaign and Iwo Jima.
Signalman Petty Officer and Higgins Boat Captain Douglas Albert Munro was 22 years old at the time of his death.
In May 1943, President FDR presented the Medal Of Honor to Douglas Munro's mother Edith in a White House ceremony befitting of the greatest heroes of our time.
In the vernacular of World War II, Edith Munro was a Gold Star mother.
You see, actual heroism has no audience, receives no ovation, entertains no one, and at the moment it occurs, no one is even aware nor interested. Actions in combat are viewed from line troops as just how soldiering flows.
There is more than one hero though, who stands out in the Munro family.
A few short hours after receiving her son's Medal of Honor from the president, Edith Munro raised her hand, swore an oath, and joined the Coast Guard herself. It was her best way to honor her son and to give of herself towards the goal of securing freedom and liberty throughout the world.
She had persisted when the Coast Guard was reluctant to allow her to join — she was 48, and a Gold Star Mother of a Medal of Honor recipient.
At her own insistence, she went through boot camp as any recruit would do, requesting no special treatment. She earned a commission in the Coast Guard and was assigned as Commanding Officer of the Base Seattle Barracks for the Women's Coast Guard Reserve. Lt Munro commanded 600 Coast Guard women who backfilled administrative tasks for men moved to combat positions.
Edith Munro was discharged in late 1945 with the rank of Lieutenant Commander.
She was a tireless spokesperson for the Coast Guard right up to her death in 1983 at the age of 87. She is buried next to her son Douglas in Cle Elum, Washington.
