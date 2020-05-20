Sayles: COVID-19 the real 'Andromeda Strain'

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In 1969, Michael Crichton, of "Jurassic Park" fame, released his first and critically acclaimed novel, "The Andromeda Strain," which is rightly on most COVID-19 pandemic mandatory reading lists.

Fifty years later, this Sci-Fi genre storyline has become hideously plausible and eerily prophetic. As we look to emerge from this dark scientific and predictable societal tunnel, we have generationally denied every historical warning to date and have shown God that we are clearly too stupid to deserve redemption. Science has provided innumerable warnings, prolifically published since the influenza pandemic of 1918 and including those written well before.

No sane person would wish for or approve of the "Andromeda Strain" fictional US government emergency protocols to "save" us from viral pandemic extermination.

But yet, here we are in May 2020, with valid concerns about unspoken pandemic protocols that are surely coming down the pike to be imposed upon us.

We are all asking many questions, medical and economic, for which we are not getting, nor may there be any answers.

Crichton envisioned a fictional "Hail Mary" that released and engaged automated nuclear destruction pandemic control mechanisms designed by the United States, for incidents of irremediable viral contamination.