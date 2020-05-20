Sayles: COVID-19 the real 'Andromeda Strain'

In 1969, Michael Crichton, of "Jurassic Park" fame, released his first and critically acclaimed novel, "The Andromeda Strain," which is rightly on most COVID-19 pandemic mandatory reading lists.
Fifty years later, this Sci-Fi genre storyline has become hideously plausible and eerily prophetic. As we look to emerge from this dark scientific and predictable societal tunnel, we have generationally denied every historical warning to date and have shown God that we are clearly too stupid to deserve redemption. Science has provided innumerable warnings, prolifically published since the influenza pandemic of 1918 and including those written well before.
No sane person would wish for or approve of the "Andromeda Strain" fictional US government emergency protocols to "save" us from viral pandemic extermination.
But yet, here we are in May 2020, with valid concerns about unspoken pandemic protocols that are surely coming down the pike to be imposed upon us.
We are all asking many questions, medical and economic, for which we are not getting, nor may there be any answers.
Crichton envisioned a fictional "Hail Mary" that released and engaged automated nuclear destruction pandemic control mechanisms designed by the United States, for incidents of irremediable viral contamination.
Crichton himself is quoted: "If you don’t know history, then you don’t know anything. You are a leaf that doesn’t know it is part of a tree; you are bark that believes only God can create you; and the inherent beauty of the human hand giving the grand old tree a second life as a fine piece of art."
In our current pandemic crises, we must truly face facts that our Federal, State and most global governments are capable of and have already delivered significantly extreme measures in order to "Save Us."
Those extreme measures should be no great surprise as the COVID -19 archetypal resemblances to the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic are crystal clear.
From the 1918 Influenza Pandemic historical data, which modern scientists utilize to model responses to a contemporary event for a pandemic viral outbreak, we see the metric results of a COVID-19 type viral pandemic and the scientific and behavioral variables present what drove the measurable outcomes.
What we know and what we can currently comprehend is:
The 1918 Influenza Pandemic killed up to one million Americans, 1 percent of the nation’s population. Most died in a terrifying span of just 16 weeks.
Worldwide death estimates from all sources, are 100 million people.
The 1918 Influenza Pandemic infected 750 million people worldwide or one-third of the global population. One fatality for every 7.5 infections or a mortality rate of 13.4 percent globally.
The average overall life expectancy in the United States immediately after the 1918 Pandemic decreased by 14 years.
One of my summer "pay-it-forward" activities is to document old rural cemeteries and upload the data to online cemetery documentation websites.
The COVID-19 lockdowns and social distancing mandates have me thinking more about why there seems to be so many early 20th century children's gravesites and how everybody's family trees are littered with 1918 Influenza Pandemic fatalities.
Just take a walk around the beautiful and peaceful path through Elmwood Cemetery, and you will see ample children's graves from the early teen and twenties.
In conjunction with the child fatality visuals, there is much 20th century analyses written in news and scientific accounts hacking away at the roots of clear pandemics other than 1918.
Without even seeing it in print, we have grown up hearing "There is no cure for the common cold." We have believed this and suffered through countless cold symptoms in our lives.
Ironically, the fact that it is the "Incurable Cold" is because the common cold is in fact a coronavirus. Imagine that.
So, as much as I hate the premise and refuse to accept the absolute concept of a "New Normal," I also can accept that the world as we knew it on the first day of spring, March 21, 2020, no longer exists.
The American economy is a tightly integrated system with intricate supply chains where disruption in one sector can cascade into failures everywhere else.
In the last 100 years we’ve seen how shocks to finance or energy, or agriculture or manufacturing were sufficient to throw the entire country into deep recessions or worse; depressions.
I wish I could see clear to proclaim a mere hiccup rather than a flat-line, but the readjustment is not back to what was, but to what will be.
