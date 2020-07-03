Sayles: COVID-19 aftershocks top ten list
Sayles: COVID-19 aftershocks top ten list

"Well aren't you just a boxcar load of sunshine?" That sardonic and satirical smack-down was laid on me the other day as several old teaching colleagues got together for a post-lockdown beer.

When the small talk of our joys and sorrows in recent life wound down, the discussion, as always happens with a quorum of academicians, trended toward, "What the Hell Happens Next?"

This is the moment that pugilistics start and the magic happens.

So, six old guys with a combined sum total of primary, secondary, post-secondary, baccalaureate, graduate and post-graduate education of over 109 years were, with the proper amount of lubrication and a half-dozen tin-foil hats, able to knock out a consensus "Top Ten List" worthy of Dave Letterman.

J.W. Sayles

Sayles

Speckled with satire and equally unnerving as the topics ring true, at least to lubed up old guys.

So here you go, the aging and ageless professors'

"Top Ten COVID-19 Aftershocks That Are Changing Everyday America."

#10: Practicing Your Religion Will Never Be the Same.

Sacraments and High Holy Days celebrations will be delivered, on a now permanent "New Normal" as a drive-through service of churches, synagogues, and mosques.

Without any debate regarding ideology, let's just agree that every religion has some amount of "High Holies" which, in the old pre-COVID-19 world, required and encouraged close human interaction.

Not any more. Projected massive reductions in the face-to-face banking industry result in physical downsizings that will leave ample empty bank branches ready to be repurposed.

It is not just the discounted building space that will be attractive to religious communities, it will be the pneumatic delivery tube equipment in thousands of drive-throughs that can and will deliver contact-free sacraments and blessings.

#9: Grocery Shopping Becomes a Combat Sport.

It turns out that providing us old farts with an undisputed first hour of the day to shop for groceries and other essentials is a more effective action to keep us alive than masks and hand-sanitizer.

Having witnessed first-hand the Millennial NHL-type hip-checking of geezers trying to buy meat, disinfectant, toilet paper, and cat-food, I feel that an additional store safety warning is essential. Something like, "Running Over Someone's Grandpa Will Result in Banishment From This Store."

#8: The $200,000 Your Parents Spent For You to Get a Formerly Worthless "Computer Gaming" Bachelors Degree Now Looks Like Smart Money.

Professional and college sports are predicted to die a slow and agonizingly expensive COVID-19 death. Without stadiums filled with fans, and $17 beers and $12 nachos, the actual game itself is like watching grass grow, paint dry, or sitting in the gallery of a chess tournament.

As trillions of dollars are swept from the landscape by the death of organized sporting events and teams and leagues, Americans will swarm to software platforms like, "Madden 2021, FIFA21, MLB "The Show" 2021, PGA Tour 2021, NHL 2021, etc, etc, etc as their outlet for that manic element that comes from "Fanatic" or "Fan."

#7: Donald Trump Will Not Be Re-Elected.

You do you understand this, right?

#6: Joe Biden Will Not Be Elected.

This outcome should be clear to you as well.

#5: What if America Held An Election and Nobody Voted?

Casting your vote is a patriotic act and privilege. However, what if nobody cast a vote at all?

What if every eligible voter stayed home on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, and used inaction as their vote?

The 12th Amendment to the US Constitution gives us a safety valve, so let's go for it. Vote For No One.

#4: Meals, Food and Washing Dishes Now Own You

Traditional meals of breakfast, lunch, and dinner have all but disappeared. Even the hearty Iowa farmer regimen of breakfast, lunch, dinner, lunch, and supper has wandered off into the coronavirus mist never to be found.

Post-COVID there is eating, not eating, and thinking about what to eat next. On many major days of angst, of which is a majority, eating takes place around the clock. On "good" days, you will get stuck in an unending loop just going back and forth between eating and thinking about what to eat next until comatose.

#3: Enhanced Dad 2.0

The meaning of "Stay at Home Dad" has significantly changed. They live at Fleet Farm and Menards, wandering up and down the aisles with empty carts and baskets. Dads stand for hours looking at and checking over tools and parts they can't even identify while acting … Daddish.

Are they using this downtime working on that enormous pre-coronavirus projects list?

Hell no. Why are they there? Who knows.

#2: Mandatory Masks Makes Facial Recognition Security Worthless

After billions have been spent worldwide to develop and implement facial recognition security features, a $1 paper mask has made it useless and valueless.

#1: Injecting Chlorine Bleach as a COVID-19 Vaccine Makes Your Hair Turn Orange.

That there's pretty funny.

JW Sayles is a Mason City resident and maybe Iowa's own Samuel Clemens in the making? You be the judge. Opinions are his own.





