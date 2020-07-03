Sayles: COVID-19 aftershocks top ten list

#4: Meals, Food and Washing Dishes Now Own You

Traditional meals of breakfast, lunch, and dinner have all but disappeared. Even the hearty Iowa farmer regimen of breakfast, lunch, dinner, lunch, and supper has wandered off into the coronavirus mist never to be found.

Post-COVID there is eating, not eating, and thinking about what to eat next. On many major days of angst, of which is a majority, eating takes place around the clock. On "good" days, you will get stuck in an unending loop just going back and forth between eating and thinking about what to eat next until comatose.

#3: Enhanced Dad 2.0

The meaning of "Stay at Home Dad" has significantly changed. They live at Fleet Farm and Menards, wandering up and down the aisles with empty carts and baskets. Dads stand for hours looking at and checking over tools and parts they can't even identify while acting … Daddish.

Are they using this downtime working on that enormous pre-coronavirus projects list?

Hell no. Why are they there? Who knows.

#2: Mandatory Masks Makes Facial Recognition Security Worthless