Sayles: Coronavirus by the numbers

The floodgates are open and we are on a white-water ride through every rapids on every river in the United States courtesy of the coronavirus and the human response to it.

The only number that matters is the number we do not know and have no way of determining at the present time; the denominator or more simply, how many people are currently and will be infected with COVID-19.

Since 2005, our Center for Disease Control (CDC) in conjunction with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), at that time, implemented the CDC Pandemic Influenza Virus Plan to "prevent, control, and mitigate the effects of influenza viruses and other highly contagious viral outbreaks, that pose high risk to humans."

These protocols are updated annually from 1-5 years in advance of future virus activity.

Yet when it comes to the "Total Cases" denominator, the CDC states, "At present, it is tempting to estimate the case fatality rate by dividing the number of known deaths by the number of confirmed cases. The resulting number, however, does not represent the true case fatality rate and might be off by orders of magnitude …(meaning wrong by more than can even a super computer can quantify.).