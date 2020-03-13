Sayles: Coronavirus by the numbers

The floodgates are open and we are on a white-water ride through every rapids on every river in the United States courtesy of the coronavirus and the human response to it.
The only number that matters is the number we do not know and have no way of determining at the present time; the denominator or more simply, how many people are currently and will be infected with COVID-19.
Since 2005, our Center for Disease Control (CDC) in conjunction with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), at that time, implemented the CDC Pandemic Influenza Virus Plan to "prevent, control, and mitigate the effects of influenza viruses and other highly contagious viral outbreaks, that pose high risk to humans."
These protocols are updated annually from 1-5 years in advance of future virus activity.
Yet when it comes to the "Total Cases" denominator, the CDC states, "At present, it is tempting to estimate the case fatality rate by dividing the number of known deaths by the number of confirmed cases. The resulting number, however, does not represent the true case fatality rate and might be off by orders of magnitude …(meaning wrong by more than can even a super computer can quantify.).
Precision on case fatality for COVID-19 and any other infectious disease is impossible to currently determine.
Do you know when the only quasi-accurate mortality or fatality rate is computed? Only after the pandemic is over.
Why?
It is easier to count dead people than live infection increases.
This afternoon I got an email update from Mayo Clinic. I have been a patient up there and have always gotten periodic updates.
You have free articles remaining.
Today's update is that light at the end of the tunnel you've been waiting to hear:
- Mayo Clinic Laboratories has developed a test that can detect the SARS-CoV-2 (the cause of COVID-19) in clinical samples. The test has been fully validated, and data will be submitted to the Food and Drug Administration for review and emergency use authorization.
- Mayo researchers in infectious diseases are making significant progress to address emerging pathogens including COVID-19 and related viruses. Active research in emerging pathogens also lays the foundation for standard operating processes to address future pandemics.
Weighing in on the increase in the "Pain Index" for Americans and the global economic crises created by rampant fear and over-reaction, MIT Virologist Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, "The global political response to the coronavirus will go down as biggest information age blunder of all time, with a cost of over 100 trillion dollars in lost value and added costs."
What we are experiencing is an unanticipated, flu-like, SARS-like virus that in the western world is not likely fatal, yet once again America can come to the rescue, if we don't kill ourselves first.
Let's say it out loud; we are the least at risk country in the world, so let's buck it up and get busy defeating this thing and quit defeating ourselves.
Read the research. Follow the research efforts of the best labs in the world, measure what you hear with what you know; and make every effort to help your neighbors.
I'd like to pass this web address on to you so that we can all track the facts and not the fear:
God Bless America.
Best of J.W. Sayles
Check out the latest columns from J.W. Sayles:
The middle class has the power of deciding the 2020 outcome in its hands, thanks to our imperfect founders and the US Constitution.
The Iowa Caucuses became the latest fatality in the growing ideological chasm of Americans against Americans.
My workshop has been transformed into the Louvre of indiscriminate accumulation, topped off by my crown jewel masterpiece; a Rubbermaid® tub containing my 651 perfectly good screwdrivers.
The Iowa Caucuses became the latest fatality in the growing ideological chasm of Americans against Americans.
Okay, here it is. I am going to just lay it out there.
Just when I was starting to get pretty good at navigating the landmines of my seemingly endless faux pas with the misunderstood and often mali…
There are family myths and legends that survive beyond generations.
My oldest son set me down for an intervention today. His demonstration of tough love dispensed a dose of reality as regarding my elderly buyin…
This summer of 2019 here in North Iowa has been the "Summer of all Summers." I don't care who you are or from whence you hail, this will be th…
In welcoming 2019 and beyond, we face a most profound question. Does an independent free press survive today? Are we witnesses to a stasis in …
JW Sayles is a Mason City resident and maybe Iowa's own Samuel Clemens in the making? You be the judge. Opinions are his own.