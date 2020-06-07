Sayles: Be careful where you are going

Connecting this column with a scholar and wordmeister such as Doctor Emeritus Berra in the same breath as Abraham Lincoln, fulfills a bucket list item for me beyond your comprehension.

For those of you who think Yogisms are apocryphal, I challenge you to tell me whom among us are providing better implementable wisdoms today. Wisdom seems to be disappearing faster than water through a sieve.

In 1958, when answering a press inquiry, "The Seer of the Bronx" responded, "When You Come to a Fork in the Road, Take It."

Whether you noticed it or not, America arrived at a fork in the road over the Memorial Day weekend. Every one of us stood on the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic; a precipice of magnitude forcing everyone to take a giant step. The only choice we had was to take the left fork or the right fork, and so we did.

In making that choice at the fork in the road, we all have had a hand in the "UNITED" States becoming an oxymoron.

We should from this day forward be known as "The Divided States of America."

It is certainly more fitting as we proceed farther into the 21st century without an evident common purpose.