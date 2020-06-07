Sayles: Be careful where you are going

I admire mastery of the English language. Delivering with words, which by their superiority, affects actions. When visuals are too weak for our society to comprehend or take seriously.
Ralph Waldo Emerson once said that “speech is power; speech is to persuade, convert, to compel.”
The historian in me began to ponder this strangest of Memorial Days, all those whom have given consequential and influential speeches, and who were the best in doing so; those I would love to hear address the COVID-19 pandemic with oratorical magniloquence.
Throughout our history, the English speaking world has showcased and marched forward to the words of elocutionists such as; Patrick Henry, Nathan Hale, Thomas Jefferson, Frederick Douglass, William Lloyd Garrison, Sojourner Truth, Abraham Lincoln, John C Calhoun, William Jennings Bryan, Susan B Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Winston Churchill, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Reverend Martin Luther King Jr, John F. Kennedy, Barbara Jordan, and Nelson Mandela.
Although every orator from this list has lived up to a rock star status in our lives at some point, there is one name not on this list that has knocked out a homerun for me personally multiple concise times: Yogi Berra, baseball Hall of Fame inductee, 10-time World Series champion, and celebrated New York Yankees batsman and catcher extraordinaire.
Connecting this column with a scholar and wordmeister such as Doctor Emeritus Berra in the same breath as Abraham Lincoln, fulfills a bucket list item for me beyond your comprehension.
For those of you who think Yogisms are apocryphal, I challenge you to tell me whom among us are providing better implementable wisdoms today. Wisdom seems to be disappearing faster than water through a sieve.
In 1958, when answering a press inquiry, "The Seer of the Bronx" responded, "When You Come to a Fork in the Road, Take It."
Whether you noticed it or not, America arrived at a fork in the road over the Memorial Day weekend. Every one of us stood on the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic; a precipice of magnitude forcing everyone to take a giant step. The only choice we had was to take the left fork or the right fork, and so we did.
In making that choice at the fork in the road, we all have had a hand in the "UNITED" States becoming an oxymoron.
We should from this day forward be known as "The Divided States of America."
It is certainly more fitting as we proceed farther into the 21st century without an evident common purpose.
Humans are using Neolithic tools such as stone knives and bearskins trying to solve Megalithic current and future challenges that threaten us today, and all who follow us tomorrow.
People are moving increasingly in opposite directions all the while convinced that their actions are unquestionably patriotic, nationally unifying and in all Americans' best interests.
How can we all be right and wrong at the same time on the same issues? The breadth of that question can only make it rhetorical.
The devil may well be in the details, but the responsibilities of our freedoms and liberties endowed to us through our Constitution demand that we stay in for the whole game and each of us actually DO something pragmatic to be worthy of God's endowment, rather than griping and moaning.
Memorial Day weekend from any observer's perspective saw us arriving at the fork in the road and then stepping out in opposite directions nulling out the perpetual human spirit of each other.
The world cannot continue with polar opposites battling it out over things that neither party can even remember, while dismissing survival critical solutions to the Gordian Knot conundrums humanity faces everyday.
I hope and pray for the sake of our grandchildren that our efforts ignite an altruistic insistence on common survival ahead of all else.
Yogi Berra summed up America's current dilemma best in 1968 when he responded to a New York sportswriter's question regarding a plan to get to the World Series.
"You’ve got to be very careful if you don’t know where you are going, because you might not get there."
Are Americans going to get there? Unity will be up to all of us and requires common efforts.
Best of J.W. Sayles
Check out the latest columns from J.W. Sayles:
The middle class has the power of deciding the 2020 outcome in its hands, thanks to our imperfect founders and the US Constitution.
The Iowa Caucuses became the latest fatality in the growing ideological chasm of Americans against Americans.
My workshop has been transformed into the Louvre of indiscriminate accumulation, topped off by my crown jewel masterpiece; a Rubbermaid® tub containing my 651 perfectly good screwdrivers.
The Iowa Caucuses became the latest fatality in the growing ideological chasm of Americans against Americans.
Okay, here it is. I am going to just lay it out there.
Just when I was starting to get pretty good at navigating the landmines of my seemingly endless faux pas with the misunderstood and often mali…
There are family myths and legends that survive beyond generations.
My oldest son set me down for an intervention today. His demonstration of tough love dispensed a dose of reality as regarding my elderly buyin…
This summer of 2019 here in North Iowa has been the "Summer of all Summers." I don't care who you are or from whence you hail, this will be th…
In welcoming 2019 and beyond, we face a most profound question. Does an independent free press survive today? Are we witnesses to a stasis in …
JW Sayles is a Mason City resident and maybe Iowa's own Samuel Clemens in the making? You be the judge. Opinions are his own.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.