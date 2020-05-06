Sayles: A question for which I have no answers

As numbing as the COVID-19 pandemic, has been, is, and will be, there are perplexing labile variables that cause me to seek accurate answers to key unanswered questions, many of which may not be politically correct, but need to be publicly asked and answered just the same.
Since people you and I deeply care about are, for a variety of reasons, dead center in the high-risk groups, I feel we have the right and obligation to ask hard questions and demand answers.
If some or all of this necessary dialogue is uncomfortable, that makes this situation no different from any other American debate between ideological antagonists.
Uncomfortable describes everyone in this debate.
There are no paradigms for the situation we face from COVID-19. Though we are in predicted times, we were yet certainly caught with our pants down after decades of warnings prophesying the known outcomes we see today and for which we have been warned about for 100 years or more.
There are a great number of relevant questions that every day seem passed by without even being asked, yet clearly are hanging out there in the minds most Americans.
Therefore, if you allow me, I am going to get one puzzling conundrum off my chest. I am hopeful this question is also one for which you find a perplexing and frustrating absence of answers.
• There are nationwide coronavirus hot spots, cropping up in near daily frequency within the employee populations of meat processing plants and pork, chicken and beef slaughter plants. If we were to exclude those COVID-19 diagnosed cases and deaths that have come from nursing homes, long term care facilities and meat processing plants, in Iowa we account for 80 percent of Iowa's coronavirus infections. Elderly housing needs no additional dialogue.
Why is this true regarding meat processing plants?
There are countless manufacturing and raw material processing factories on the lists of essential businesses throughout the United States operating at full-tilt, that are not experiencing any or microscopically few COVID-19 cases at all.
Shoulder-to-shoulder workstations are clearly not the variable as that is consistent to most factory work.
Dozens of examples of open for business factories, yet with no COVID-19 hotspots, are seen right here in our local area and therefore supports this observation and assertion.
The variables are multiple, but one that comes to my mind, is that within the COVID-19 hot-spot meat processing factories, every single one experiences excessive animal blood and fluids as a waste by-product.
If we put any credence into the initial COVID-19 reports of Chinese "Wet Markets" or open air animal slaughter markets being connected as a likely source of the animal to human jump of COVID-19, then the connection to US meat processors and slaughter plants through animal fluid by-products is a no-brainer.
My theorem is that an ease of cross-contamination exists through slaughtered animal fluids transporting COVID-19 from employee to employee.
In addition, as we see in most of the animal meat processing plants with COVID-19 hot-spots, up to 70 different languages are spoken and translators are the highest paid employees in the plants. A vast majority of the employees are immigrants, legal and illegal.
My final theorem is that Americans that get annual inoculations for viral influenza have a more stout immune system, in their prime years, than immigrants, regardless of age, who come here from places where inoculations for viral diseases is near nonexistent.
I cannot take the next step of an analytical assessment without additional data, but what I do know is that as biased as this may sound, it is never-the-less factual.
Variables that differentiate meat processing plants from other factories are truly few. If we focus on what is different, then we can scientifically assess which differences may be COVID-19 critical.
Finally, political correctness must never quash the courage for speaking truth in any society. There already have clearly been made, many decisions that opt for pacification in lieu of speaking truth to power.
We must instill, project and speak of hope and truth while tracking down the source, transmission media and cure of COVID-19.
We have been decimated but not defeated.
Hope and truth are like ballast carried in a good tall-ship. They are a constant corrective; an upward stretching vine, reaching into high places of power. Hope and truth are a strong wind at our backs, lifting up government by the buoys of pragmatism that must emanate from seeds of confidence and sanguine mind set in everyday life.
God bless you and God bless America.
Best of J.W. Sayles
JW Sayles is a Mason City resident and maybe Iowa's own Samuel Clemens in the making? You be the judge. Opinions are his own.
