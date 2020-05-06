Sayles: A question for which I have no answers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As numbing as the COVID-19 pandemic, has been, is, and will be, there are perplexing labile variables that cause me to seek accurate answers to key unanswered questions, many of which may not be politically correct, but need to be publicly asked and answered just the same.

Since people you and I deeply care about are, for a variety of reasons, dead center in the high-risk groups, I feel we have the right and obligation to ask hard questions and demand answers.

If some or all of this necessary dialogue is uncomfortable, that makes this situation no different from any other American debate between ideological antagonists.

Uncomfortable describes everyone in this debate.

There are no paradigms for the situation we face from COVID-19. Though we are in predicted times, we were yet certainly caught with our pants down after decades of warnings prophesying the known outcomes we see today and for which we have been warned about for 100 years or more.

There are a great number of relevant questions that every day seem passed by without even being asked, yet clearly are hanging out there in the minds most Americans.