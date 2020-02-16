Sayles: A mammoth leap for humankind

The ARPANET was funded by on budget and off budget dollars coming from you and DARPA. Yes, that DARPA: Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, famous (infamous) for providing, in addition to the Internet, the American Taxpaying public with:

1. GPS-Global Positioning Satellites

2. High Resolution Satellite Imagery

3. Multi-Level Security Access for Networks

4. The "Cloud" (Shared Storage)

5. Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri and even IBM's WATSON Computer but….

DARPA has also spent our dollars on:

1. DARPA burned through tens of millions trying to identify and recruit telepaths who could conduct "remote viewing" and thus perform espionage against the Soviets by telepathy. The verdict is still out on how much additional money was spent evaluating the efficacy of tinfoil hats as a defense tool for thwarting soviet telepathic counter-measures, and my all time favorite.