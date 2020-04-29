Sayles: A failed idea is just one waiting to be re-purposed

There are, and always have been, only two types of ideas.

• Successful ideas

• Failed ideas

Ironically, although these two starting points appear to be opposites, the threads and tentacles of similarity show us neither successful ideas nor failed ones can exist without the other.

Successful ideas are hailed as innovations or also may even quietly slip into everyday life with no fanfare at all. Successful ideas are used as long as they have a purpose but finally, as the last step of evolutional improvement always sees the previously successful, become the currently failed. On the shelf of failed ideas it goes and there it will sit with all other failed ideas … for now.

Thomas Edison, when asked about his failed inventions is quoted, "I haven't failed -- I've just found 10,000 things that won't work." “Many of life's failures are people who did not realize how close they were to success when they gave up.”

As I ask you often, "So what is my point?"

Well, my point truly is, "There is Nothing New Under the Sun." or maybe better yet, "New Ideas are created from Old Ideas."