Sayles: A failed idea is just one waiting to be re-purposed

For the better part of my life, I would often jokingly say to family and friends, "My mind is a steel trap. Don't ever try to out-think me."
Although we would chuckle at the thought, all parties knew that, in my heart, I really meant it.
In recent years, this repartee has grown tiresome, at least for my friends and family. I have been advised that, although that steel-trap mind may have once been, today, the steel is rusty and oxidizing at an accelerating pace.
My eldest son prescribed WD-40. Although that may be the direction I am headed, I think that I may wait a little while.
So, what generated the most recent familial dialogue on this topic, is a memory episode where I could not remember the attribution to this quote;
"What has been done will be done again: there is nothing new under the sun."
Does that one sound familiar to you?
It is biblical.
That quote is verbatim from Ecclesiastes 1:9. Spray the WD-40, as I had to look it up.
In the broadest sense, this passage causes us to confront the fact that our perceptions regarding how we imagine humankind uniquely progressing and advancing; technologically, scientifically, sociologically, morally, ethically, intellectually, or spiritually, may well be terribly flawed.
There are, and always have been, only two types of ideas.
• Successful ideas
• Failed ideas
Ironically, although these two starting points appear to be opposites, the threads and tentacles of similarity show us neither successful ideas nor failed ones can exist without the other.
Successful ideas are hailed as innovations or also may even quietly slip into everyday life with no fanfare at all. Successful ideas are used as long as they have a purpose but finally, as the last step of evolutional improvement always sees the previously successful, become the currently failed. On the shelf of failed ideas it goes and there it will sit with all other failed ideas … for now.
Thomas Edison, when asked about his failed inventions is quoted, "I haven't failed -- I've just found 10,000 things that won't work." “Many of life's failures are people who did not realize how close they were to success when they gave up.”
As I ask you often, "So what is my point?"
Well, my point truly is, "There is Nothing New Under the Sun." or maybe better yet, "New Ideas are created from Old Ideas."
Our young entrepreneurs whom we are all counting on to solve the problems that older generations have created, are now, as a result of COVID-19 being home-schooled out of necessity, not choice.
Whereas we count on our schools to instill inventionism, through using their innovative spirit, the students of 2020 pine to find "That Next New Thing" to achieve fame and fortune.
They should really be looking at ideas sitting on the "Failed" shelf and creating methods to repurpose, re-use, improve, re-engineer and transform "Old Ideas" into products that will fill the world's current and future needs.
Essential Coronavirus-caused home schooling gives parents a great opportunity to encourage their kids to look at past failures, and to make those into a 2020 repurpose and success.
STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) is alive and well and healthy at all levels of educational institutions right here in North Iowa. It is an exciting time for a kid to see potential careers that will put them on the cusp of solving so many critical problems.
Yet I fear we have been letting our younger generations down by not teaching them to connect the dots from kites to jets; from Stonehenge to computers, from fire to cold fusion hydrogen power cells.
It is in the rearview mirror that they will be shown future roadmaps to discovery.
Problem-solving skills and what us old folks call "Common Sense" are foundational skills more important than STEM. Unfortunately, those skills are the toughest of all to teach.
But hey, an opportunity for all of us to embrace home schooling comes to the rescue. But do we know how to help?
What we do know is that, with the tracing of the Promethean roots of so-called cutting edge inventions, much like tracing ancestors in a family tree, we can track a breakthrough's genealogy.
Spanning the timeline of known human activity, achievements, and prior successes, from the wheel to Warp-Drive and beyond, are propelled by improvement of human-kinds prior creative processes.
I don't ever say this, but,"Wow, would I like to take this ride all over again with my grandkids."
