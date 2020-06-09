Ropella's letter missed the point: Letter

In response to Pat Ropella’s opinion in the June 7 edition of the Globe, I have a few comments. First, George Floyd, not George Lloyd, was allegedly murdered by a police officer while three others stood by and witnessed.
Second, context has conveniently been forgotten in the description of systemic racism. Police brutality is not the entire story, and there are hundreds of years of crimes against blacks that serve as a backdrop for their outrage.
Third, George Floyd’s death comes on the heels of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia. Neither are the work of leftist Democrats to oust Donald Trump, it is the work of angry Americans, outraged by years of unanswered calls for social justice and equal treatment under the law. The deaths of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery are a symptom of something larger. Slavery, systemic oppression, white privilege, and silence of a powerful majority are fed by leaders who stand idly by or, worse, stoke the fires of racism and divisiveness, rather than striving to unite our country in a time of unprecedented uncertainty.
“Russian Collusion, Obstruction of Justice, a phone call to Ukraine, and trying to ruin the strong economy by overhyping COVID-19 and shutting down the economy” having nothing to do with George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Michael Brown, or any other black American who died for no reason except the color of their skin. It has everything to do with having their voices heard.
What Pat Ropella did was make the Black Lives Matter movement political, created an excuse for the president’s behavior, downplayed the Black Lives Matter movement, and perpetuated the problem of systemic racism. Thanks for making the point.
Shelby Benitz, Clear Lake
