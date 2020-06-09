Ropella's letter missed the point: Letter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In response to Pat Ropella’s opinion in the June 7 edition of the Globe, I have a few comments. First, George Floyd, not George Lloyd, was allegedly murdered by a police officer while three others stood by and witnessed.

Second, context has conveniently been forgotten in the description of systemic racism. Police brutality is not the entire story, and there are hundreds of years of crimes against blacks that serve as a backdrop for their outrage.

Third, George Floyd’s death comes on the heels of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia. Neither are the work of leftist Democrats to oust Donald Trump, it is the work of angry Americans, outraged by years of unanswered calls for social justice and equal treatment under the law. The deaths of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery are a symptom of something larger. Slavery, systemic oppression, white privilege, and silence of a powerful majority are fed by leaders who stand idly by or, worse, stoke the fires of racism and divisiveness, rather than striving to unite our country in a time of unprecedented uncertainty.