This column is adapted from remarks by Mayor Bill Schickel on July 17, 2919, at the groundbreaking for the Talon Housing Development.
Today’s groundbreaking for Mason City’s new riverfront housing development is important in and of itself. But it is even more significant in the context of the overall River City Renaissance (RCR) project.
RCR is attracting national attention because it solves a three-fold problem that not just Mason City, but communities all over the Midwest, are facing.
That challenge is providing modern and attractive housing options, addressing a worker shortage and repurposing outdated downtown shopping malls.
Together with RCR, the $14-million Talon Development housing initiative will be a:
• Magnet for millennials.
• Home for empty-nesters.
• Destination for tourists.
• Point of pride for Mason City residents.
• Model for repurposing an urban mall.
• A focal point for our new river walk.
Even more importantly, it represents a new spirit of optimism and opportunity in Mason City.
You have free articles remaining.
Talon President Steve Boote said he “couldn’t be more excited to be here. This is as excited as I’ve ever been about a project in my career.”
Well, let me say today that Mason City could not be more excited to have this housing development here.
The 133 units of new housing along our downtown riverfront is the first major spinoff from RCR, but it certainly will not be the last.
Several new businesses have already announced they will be opening in the mall. One of them, River City Mini Golf, opens Sept. 1.
The state of Iowa has also awarded Mason City a “Great Places” designation. This makes additional financial and technical assistance available. Our application for state assistance is to build a beautiful downtown riverwalk.
All of this is happening as RCR is just beginning. Imagine what things will look like when it is done.
The ingenuity of the people of Mason City—and all of our partners—can produce wonders such have never been seen.
And it's all made possible because we understand the continuing burden of progress is on all of us—not just a single leader.
That is Mason City’s secret ingredient.
Our forefathers had a dream. That this community we love could be a shining beacon of the very best that Iowa has to offer. Thank you for making that dream come true today for a new generation of Iowans.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.