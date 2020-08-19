Restoring Iowa's soil health is critical: Letter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As I write this, much of Iowa is suffering from a significant drought, just when the crops are at a critical final stage of development. As we’ve seen many times before, the right amount of moisture is critical to Iowa’s farm economy. Too much or too little moisture can have devastating effects.

Whether it is drought or extreme flooding, we are starting to understand that improved soil health can help make a farm more resilient. How? Healthy soils absorb water like a sponge, and actually store it for plant growth when needed during drier times. Likewise, that ability to absorb water also prevents a lot of runoff. Degraded soils do the opposite. They shed water and cause runoff during heavy rains, filling local streams with rushing floodwaters and fertilizers. They also lose moisture during drought.

Since Colonial times America’s once-fertile soils have lost more than half of their organic matter, a key sign of soil health because the beneficial bacteria and fungi in our soil live off of that organic matter. By adding just 1% more organic matter to a field, soil can hold 20,000 gallons of rain or more per acre.