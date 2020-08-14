Republican Party has been ruined: Letter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am amazed that Trump has ANY supporters remaining. At least we can identify them now. They would be the people not wearing masks. In just 3 1/2 years Trump has trashed the U.S. economy, all coming in the last six months. The 2nd quarter of this year the U.S. economy shrank ~32.9%, the worst quarter in U.S. history, mainly due to his continuing failures in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. The unemployment rate has reached an all-time high of 16%, highest since the Great Depression 90 years ago. This after an 11-year positive run, 8 years under Obama and 3 years under Trump (carry over from Obama), although Trump didn't start from the bottom like Obama.

But his decision to give huge tax breaks to the very wealthy and slighting the middle class as well as other partisan and pitiful decisions, began to take a toll. But his total failures in dealing with the pandemic by stalling, lying, withholding the truth or not knowing the truth, making bad decisions or no decision, and then blaming everyone or anyone else while he takes no responsibility, and plays another round of golf at one of his elite golf clubs. Remember the first campaign when he criticized Obama and Trump said he wouldn't have time to play golf? Yet he has played more golf than any president, ever.