Religious freedom clause shouldn't justify discrimination: Letter

MercyOne North Iowa’s affiliation with the Roman Catholic church should not determine the ethics and morals of their medical personnel and patients who are not Roman Catholics. The First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution in the “no establishment clause” says that this nation gives privilege to all religions without discrimination. Institutional separation of Church and State means that no one needs to live under someone else’s belief system. The “religious freedom” clause should not be justification for discrimination against any who use the services of a business.

MercyOne follows the ethical and religious directives of the Roman Catholic church, and says they remain committed to caring for the patients and communities they serve “in the spirit of our Catholic values.” But what about the moral values of those they serve? For example, (and I could give many different examples) what if a married couple, following the values and ethics of their own religious faith, believes they should use birth control to limit the number of biological children they have for the sake of the health and well-being of their family, and to use their energy and finances to care for the needs of the many children in their community and the world? Should they be denied the exercise of their moral and ethical values? The issue right now is denial of tubal ligation during C-section surgery, but there also are more medical issues.