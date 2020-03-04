Recycling center on 35th Street Southeast a mess: Letter
Recycling center on 35th Street Southeast a mess: Letter

I just returned from the recycling center on 35th Street Southeast. What a shameful, pathetic mess! I and many others were up to our ankles in mud trying to recycle cardboard. I never did find where to put the packing paper so it joined the cardboard. I was forced to go there when I discovered that the one near Good Shepherd was closed.

Why this was not in the newspaper is a mystery to me.

Many people order online and care about the environment. We should have a safe and easily accessible place to recycle. The place on 35th Street is unacceptable unless it gets paved and better organized.

Karen Franzen, Mason City

