Trump

President Donald Trump speaks at the 9th annual Shale Insight Conference at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center on Oct. 23 in Pittsburgh.

 Evan Vucci, Associated Press

President Trump will win 2020!

Most government agencies are going to vote for Democrats. Democrats believe killing babies at all cost. They want to sacrifice the majority for the sake of the few and erode traditional family values. They want to enslave people to welfare. They don't want a wall to keep out sex trafficking and drugs that kill 100,000 U.S. citizens per year.

Democrats don't want to fix issues. They want to grow government so it can throw money at the problem to manage the problem. Democrats want division and race-bait everything so we can hate each other rather than love one another. Democrats were for slavery in the Civil War. They were against the Civil Rights movement. The KKK were Democrats, as is Antifa of today.

Everything they accuse their opposition of doing, they are guilty of themselves and yet they get away with murder, lies, propaganda, hate, division, and numerous other assaults on the American way of life. Democrats have weaponized the IRS, FBI, CIA, NSA, etc., to go after President Trump and other truly innocent people as well as the Tea Party. They use racism as a political football.

There is so much corruption with the Democratic party. They only care about their agenda and staying in power.

They must lose! Make Iowa Great Again!

Kyle Poush, Rockwell 

