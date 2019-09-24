Recently, I was attacked and bitten by a dog who had not had his rabies shots. Instead, I was seen in the Mason City MercyOne ER for the first round of rabies shots. I was told in three days I should follow up with the clinic I usually go to.
When I called the clinic, I was informed they did not have the rabies vaccine. They suggested I call Public Health. Public Health does not carry the rabies vaccine either, but did direct me to Urgent Care where I was able to receive the other three shots. The personnel at Urgent Care were top notch.
You have free articles remaining.
Every MercyOne clinic as well as the ER should have the information that followup rabies shots can be given at Urgent Care. A patient in need of the shots should not have to make numerous calls to find out where they can be treated. Return visits to the ER would be excessive both in terms of time and money.
Joan Stumo, Northwood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.