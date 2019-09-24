{{featured_button_text}}

Recently, I was attacked and bitten by a dog who had not had his rabies shots. Instead, I was seen in the Mason City MercyOne ER for the first round of rabies shots. I was told in three days I should follow up with the clinic I usually go to.

When I called the clinic, I was informed they did not have the rabies vaccine. They suggested I call Public Health. Public Health does not carry the rabies vaccine either, but did direct me to Urgent Care where I was able to receive the other three shots. The personnel at Urgent Care were top notch.

Every MercyOne clinic as well as the ER should have the information that followup rabies shots can be given at Urgent Care. A patient in need of the shots should not have to make numerous calls to find out where they can be treated. Return visits to the ER would be excessive both in terms of time and money.

Joan Stumo, Northwood

