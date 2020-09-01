Quell protests with National Guard: Letter

Mr. President, I recognize your concerns for ANTIFA and BLM violence. I share your disdain. If the government doesn't bring this thuggery behavior to a swift decline or END, the other Americans who will no longer tolerate this behavior will rise up and there will be hundreds of deaths in the streets MOSTLY from innocent victims of their terroristic violence. The other half will act out of counter-rage I don't support but understand. There's a reason these people do not attack bikers, farmers, good ole boys and the like ... because they're cowards. Simple as that. I have yet to observe even ONE of these criminals in Iowa.