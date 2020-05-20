Public should get to choose risk: Letter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NSB Bank will reopen Tuesday of next week (May 26). We do this with the expectation that our employees and customers will be protected to the extent that we can, which brings me to the point of the shutdowns.

There will never be a good time to reopen if the government wants no one to get sick or die. The public should be able to choose what they want to risk and my belief is North Iowa wants to get back to work and play on the weekends.

To my knowledge less than 100 have contacted COVID-19 in North Iowa and no deaths. The destruction of the lockdowns of business will hurt our local economies far more than the virus. Let’s not let this virus define our lives. North Iowa Strong.

Kary Paulson, NSB Bank

