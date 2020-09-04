Promise of TIF revenue comes with debt: Letter

In July, the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors passed a massive Urban Renewal update that included 56 new turbines from the Turtle Creek Wind Farm. At the Aug. 4 Board Meeting I asked how much NEW Tax-Increment (TIF) revenue would be received by the county from those turbines over the next 20 years. Supervisor Francis deferred the question to Stan Walk. Walk replied, “right off hand, no.”

I had conferred beforehand with our County Assessor and we calculated the amount to be around $30 million. I provided this information to Walk. Less than a week later, Walk published his campaign “sell sheet” on TIF benefits to the county. The number he used in his “fuzzy math” proposal? Yep, $30 million. He states an extra $12 million will flow into county coffers with HIS plan. Sounds good, right? But wait. in order, to use the $30 million in TIF, DEBT MUST BE CREATED! This year alone, Mitchell County paid over $1 million dollars in INTEREST! The borrowing costs on Walk’s TIF debt over 20 years could be $8 million or more. Additionally, Walk forgets that tax authorities grow their budgets by 2-3% annually. Oops. Who pays the interest? Budget increases? TIF cannot be used for the General Fund. State-funded Backfill dollars for our schools are not guaranteed.