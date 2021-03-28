 Skip to main content
Prime the pump works: Letter
Years ago, an economics teacher in Council Bluffs, Jefferson, stressed this: Prime the pump.

Even farming people know what this means. When things aren't going well, and a well seems to have dried up, my grandparents had done it on their farm place.

Prime the pump. Pour water into it to start water flowing again.

Pour money into the economy to get it going again. 

The $2 trillion COVID-19 relief bill was needed. That money will be spent over and over and over again -- 20 times. It will seem like $40 trillion. That will get the economy going again.

When Republicans give tax breaks to the rich it takes money out of the economy.

Prime the pump is good policy advice to me.

Steve Russell, Clear Lake

