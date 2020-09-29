Prestage Foods a plus in Wright County: Letter

Being a resident of Eagle Grove, a former local businessman (retired), and a property owner, I would like to make a few comments on recent events (last 5 years) that have ultimately affected our lives in a positive manner. I have in the past witnessed several swings in our local economy, either good or bad, but I will focus on the positives. What I have noticed is that attitudes are changing! Going from the negative side to the positive side, I can feel the change in the air! New people, new businesses (many), expanded businesses and new growth, because Prestage Foods of Iowa, its corporate officers, COO Gerry Null and employees have adopted our lifestyle and embraced it. More hustle, more construction, including a new hotel, more improvements, more of everything! Prestage Foods of Iowa has supported us whole-heartedly; the community, the people, local businesses, infrastructure, fundraisers, both financially and personally. I can observe the current changes now, but I would like to envision the future, like schools, housing developments, new businesses, local police department, fire department, EMS, etc. We are all in this together, so let's pull in the same direction!