President Trump is not to blame: Letter

Mr. Epperly is blaming President Trump for all the trouble our nation is facing since the coronavirus showed up. Up to this time our nation was showing healthy growth with the lowest unemployment in 60 years.

He managed to bring us out of the depression we were in under Obama with no help from the liberal Democrats. Now, Epperly says he didn't handle the epidemic right! A lot of Democrats say that but none of them say how they would have handled it. So -- Democrats, how would you have done so much better? Put your money where your collective mouths are.