 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
President Trump is not to blame: Letter
0 comments

President Trump is not to blame: Letter

{{featured_button_text}}

Mr. Epperly is blaming President Trump for all the trouble our nation is facing since the coronavirus showed up. Up to this time our nation was showing healthy growth with the lowest unemployment in 60 years. 

He managed to bring us out of the depression we were in under Obama with no help from the liberal Democrats. Now, Epperly says he didn't handle the epidemic right! A lot of Democrats say that but none of them say how they would have handled it. So -- Democrats, how would you have done so much better? Put your money where your collective mouths are.

Sally Christeson, Clear Lake

President Obama

Former President Barack Obama speaks at a rally in support of Wisconsin Democratic candidates in 2018 in Milwaukee. 
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

More derecho coverage needed: Letter
Opinion

More derecho coverage needed: Letter

"Why has there been so little media coverage by local newspapers and TV, in regards to the devastating derecho storm that ravaged the middle of IA from west to east on Monday August 10?"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News