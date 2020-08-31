President Trump is a liar: Letter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One of the biggest “lies” from our current president is that he inherited a terrible economy from Obama. Wrong. Trump inherited a growing economy started after the bailout of the automotive industry, just as Bush did a bailout of the banking industry. America could not afford the failure of either. Both Bush and Obama thus increased the national debt. Without the pressure of emergencies, Trump continued to increase the debt. He has an emergency now, but the debt was increasing before that.

Trump co-opts other things begun in the Obama administration – like the improved veterans’ program. He added to an Obama/Biden program.

Financially, Trump also brags about increasing the defense budget – he has done that. However, he also took funding from defense to fund the wall.

American finances suffer from the tax cuts given to wealthy corporations and individuals. Tax money not received means programs must be funded in another way. Increasing the national debt? Currently in the middle of the pandemic, the wealthy are making record additions to wealth while many Americans lose their jobs. I am middle class and noticed no change in my taxes. That’s okay. I want good schools, roads, bridges, good police forces, fire departments and all else taxes fund.