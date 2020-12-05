Pray for insistent church-goers: Letter

To everyone gathering for in-person worship:

I do not agree with the SCOTUS decision and I believe that people gathering inside for church is not only dangerous but make people think Christians are stupid.

Do you not believe science? Do you not understand the concept of exponential growth? Did you know that group singing is the most dangerous activity of all? Even more dangerous that jamming in a bar.

If your denomination handled snakes, I would fight for the right of any disciple who feels called to because their choices only endanger the lives of those who believe as they do.

I have 2 kids and a grandkid who are nurses and they are horrified by in-person congregations, not because you are risking your own lives with your choices, but you're risking theirs and mine.

I'll pray for you, as I pray for our other churches making such irresponsible decisions. Please, dear Lord, drop the scales from their eyes so that they understand that these choices are only prolonging the plague.

Tracy Smith, Clear Lake

