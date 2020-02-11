Politicians who didn't uphold rule of law should be ousted: Letter
Trump Impeachment

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., addresses reporters during a news conference after the impeachment acquittal of President Donald Trump Wednesday at the Capitol in Washington.

 SUSAN WALSH, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Not guilty! It seems fear was the motivating factor for this outcome.

To go against the Trump machine means to be labeled disloyal, have the entire Trump-Republican Empire, including the Trump-Fox Network attempt to bring you down, deny you political funding, and have the Republican establishment campaign against you in your next state primary campaign. Trump abused his power, violated his oath of office, put ours and our allies national security at risk by initiating a months long campaign to pressure Ukraine to investigate a political rival for Trumps own personal gain. Trump used rogue actors (Rudy and friends) to alter our foreign policy, then went to great lengths to cover it up.

Our own Senator Ernst had no problem with this backchannel scheme, she says since Ukraine received their money (or most of it). The process does matter. The Senate process was not a trial. No witnesses or documents was allowed. The first impeachment in our American history to not allow witnesses. Does all of this sound like the process of an innocent man? Senator Romney was the only Republican willing to take a stand against this abuse of power and to speak the truth.

The Trump-Republican Empire pays off our elected officials to fall in line. We need to hold these elected officials accountable for not standing up for the rule of law and for our constitution. No one is above the law, not even the President of the United States.

Lisa Holloway, Britt

