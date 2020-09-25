Please don't take Trick or Treat away: Letter

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Please Don't Take Away Trick or Treat.

Let kids go out and trick or treat! They are back in school and exposed to the coronavirus there. Mason City Schools have announced that there is such a low number of incidences they are going to increase in-school participation. Sports are back in session and children have much closer contact in sports with low incidence of COVID. Children have lost so much this year, let them have 3 hours on 1 evening!

Parents will hopefully use good judgment but that responsibility lies with the parents, not the city council. Those citizens who are afraid of picking up COVID or the flu can leave lights off and not hand out candy. Those parents afraid of the virus have the option tonot take their children out, take them to the store and buy candy. Those who choose to continue the tradition can use gloves and wear masks if they desire. Don't take away the kids' fun. Children of all ages look forward to this one night of dressing up and playing a part for neighbors and family all year. Please don’t take it away.

No treat-getting and the kids are going to be out performing tricks, and probably not good ones.