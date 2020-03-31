Pharmaceutical R & D needed now more than ever: Letter

Having spent the majority of my career as an Industrial Health and Safety manager and serving the last nine years as a member of a State Medical Board, I'm quite aware of how exorbitant some drug prices can be for those with pre-existing conditions.

However, the recent coronavirus pandemic has also reminded me of how fortunate we are to have a diverse private biopharmaceutical industry in the U.S. who lead the charge to develop a treatment. Despite our only having 6% of the world's population, the majority of new drugs are developed in America and for that we can all be thankful.

Further, the current coronavirus pandemic has clearly highlighted why our elected leaders in Washington should reconsider instituting government price controls because of the potential reduction in pharmaceutical R&D. Although the intent of price controls may be noble – driving down costs for patients – the fact that price controls will ultimately make it harder for researchers to create new medicines makes any proposal grounded solely in price controls an unacceptable solution. There needs to be a reasonable balance between drug prices and R&D.

I trust Sens. Grassley and Ernst to find a happy medium that insures our drug manufacturers remain world leaders and that America continues to spend more on pharmaceutical R&D than the rest of the world.

Gerald Edgar, Garner

