Perhaps it is some of the police who are 'thugs:' Letter

The most recent piece (posted online) by guest columnist Hovland titled “Thugs used protests as a shield for looting, violence” quickly passes judgment on the oppressed without a modicum of understanding as to why violence has broken out. For some history, the word “thug” has been a coded racial term for years. Using the word thug in reference to black men and women has a history of being a dog whistle for racist white politicians who want to create fear and anger towards the black populace.
The irony is that perhaps “thugs” is best used to describe many of the police forces in these major cities. If anyone is using the protests as a shield for violence, it is the police forces in New York or Minneapolis and other cities who have targeted protests with wanton violence, through the indiscriminate use of tear gas, rubber bullets, and pepper spray.
There have been hundreds of documented cases of police misconduct and escalation of violence. The videos of police ramming protesters with their cars. The videos of police shooting rubber bullets at protesters eyes causing blindness. The murder of restaurant owner David Mcatee by police in Louisville who was shot and left in the street for twelve hours. The reality is that many of these peaceful protests were turned violent not by “thug” protesters but instead by “thug” police officers who have decided that protecting their power and “dominating” the public is more important than protecting the public and allowing people to practice their right to assemble.
A riot does not happen in a vacuum, and if Hovland is indeed interested in preventing that violence I suggest she start championing police reform that prevents the police from oppressing communities to the point where the only recourse they believe they have is to riot.
Shobi Martin, Mason City
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!