Perhaps it is some of the police who are 'thugs:' Letter

The most recent piece (posted online) by guest columnist Hovland titled “Thugs used protests as a shield for looting, violence” quickly passes judgment on the oppressed without a modicum of understanding as to why violence has broken out. For some history, the word “thug” has been a coded racial term for years. Using the word thug in reference to black men and women has a history of being a dog whistle for racist white politicians who want to create fear and anger towards the black populace.

The irony is that perhaps “thugs” is best used to describe many of the police forces in these major cities. If anyone is using the protests as a shield for violence, it is the police forces in New York or Minneapolis and other cities who have targeted protests with wanton violence, through the indiscriminate use of tear gas, rubber bullets, and pepper spray.