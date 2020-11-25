Pay attention to which politician really serves the public: Letter

I recently received newsletters from two different elected officials that provided a striking comparison of information, perspective, and service.

In one newsletter, the author outlined a comprehensive, straightforward list of resources and programs available to support all Iowans as we continue to manage amidst the myriad pressures from the COVID-19 pandemic as well as a highlight of Veterans Day celebrations and more.

The other newsletter provided an interpretation of the US Constitution as the author felt applies during the COVID-19 protection strategies. There was commentary on the results of the recent election outcome and the newsletter ended with a quote that seemed to suggest steps to protect against COVID-19 are curtailing Iowans’ freedoms.

As elected officials work to carry out the trust put in them by those who elected them, it seems to me that providing detailed, straightforward information and resources to support and protect Iowans models the kind of leadership Iowans deserve far more than pontificating philosophical perspectives. I fail to see how the newsletter emphasizing a philosophical narrative addresses the critical health, human services, education, economic, and community development issues facing us at this time.