Please vote for Paul Adams for At-large Councilman in Mason City. His opponent is Max Weaver.

What I appreciate most about Paul is that he is thorough with his research and decision making. He is progressively minded and wants positive growth for Mason City, but he is also careful and responsible. Recently he proposed an amendment to the lease agreement with the mall owner that says the city will pay him lease payments only if his property tax payments are current. This is just one example of how Paul hears all sides and works with all players at the table to move things forward professionally.

Paul Adams has done and will continue to do a great job in Mason City. Please vote for him on Nov. 5.

Carol Dettmer, Mason City

