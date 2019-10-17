Every community has successes and hurdles to success. Opportunities to grow, and challenges to community progress. Living in Mason City for the past eight years, I’ve been fortunate to own Roller City and be engaged with many people within our community. While opinions vary, most in our community care about our community and want to see impactful, positive growth.
One of the best ways to influence our community’s direction is to vote for local leadership. In the upcoming local election, I’d like to share my experiences with Paul Adams, currently serving as a Mason City At-Large Councilman and seeking re-election.
As a business owner, I’ve seen Paul’s focused leadership to keep Mason City as an attractive location to draw in new business. Paul helped guide us as we added an escape room location in Mason City, patiently answering questions and sharing our vision with others. Paul has always been accessible, and offers his time to learn about situations and help find realistic solutions.
As a homeowner, Paul has been a significant support when our home flooded in June 2018. Paul reached out to our family, walked through our neighborhood, heard our stories, and explained our options. Paul was in attendance at all of the city-led flood hearings, answering tough questions and following up with situations in a timely manner.
With local elections approaching, our community’s direction is up for vote. Do yourself a favor, slow down, and learn about local issues and candidates. Paul’s passion for our community and his strengths as a community leader have been evident to me, and I would highly recommend Paul Adams to receive your vote.
