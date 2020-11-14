Overturn Roe vs. Wade: Letter

There's a fight shaping up for the Supreme Court. The underlying issue is Roe vs. Wade.

As I've stated before, I do not condemn those who have participated in the procedure. I don't know their circumstances. And I don't condemn those who disagree with me. I don't know the content of their hearts. But I condemn the procedure.

When baby killing became legal, proponents declared that poverty and child abuse would become things of the past. Those problems are now worse than ever. But legalized baby killing has certainly managed to cheapen human life.

In the interest of transparency, let's call abortion what it is: Baby killing. The staunchest proponents will not say otherwise. And the proponents don't have any problem with baby killing.

Dr. Kermit Gosnell of Philadelphia did more than let aborted babies die -- he killed several. This went on for several years. When the story came out, it was mostly ignored by the mainstream American media. Apparently, the story of murders of babies by a doctor was not newsworthy.

Why are we surprised by our nation's social ails? The our "throw away society," we have made life itself disposable.