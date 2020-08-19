Opinion: Rebuild it and they will come: reviving Iowa's local food system

It is time for Iowa to connect these dots and grow our local foods industry and address the lack of access to, and consumption of healthy foods by our children and all Iowans.

That is why the Iowa Farmers Union, the Iowa Association for the Education of Young Children and Northeast Iowa Food and Fitness Initiative partnered, with funding from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, to launch the initiative. The recommendations respond to a statewide study of stakeholders, led by the State Public Policy Group, which finds that the local foods system is fragmented and public investment in the needed infrastructure for our local foods system is minimal.

Farmers markets are a wonderful addition to our communities, but alone cannot sustain a vibrant horticulture industry or grow our locally produced meat, poultry and dairy businesses. To reach a scale that will support transitioning more of our farmland to horticulture crops, we must build the infrastructure needed to sustain a local foods industry. It can be done because we have done it before.

Iowa will always be a world-leading producer of corn soybeans, hogs, poultry and cattle, but our research has shown there is a growing demand for a safe, reliable, and healthy local foods system. That has been reinforced by the negative impact of COVID-19 on the safety and reliability of our food supply.