OPINION: Let common sense prevail on Thanksgiving

Americans knew back in March the coronavirus was infectious and dangerous and a return to normalcy eventually would require a vaccine.
Defeating COVID-19 was always going to be a slog requiring commitment and sacrifice. As we wrote in April, best to accept 2020 as The Year of the Asterisk in which we embrace, rather than deny, upended reality and deal with work, school, recreation and social obligations as practically, realistically and cheerfully as possible. A wedding on Zoom? OK. Bring it.
November presents a difficult test because we are caught in another surge of cases as part of an intensifying outbreak. Colder weather means more people are spending time inside. It's also flu season. As of Friday there were more people in Iowa hospitals with COVID-like symptoms than at any previous point during the pandemic. For the weekend ending Thursday, the statewide positivity rate was 22.8%, the highest it has been since March.
What we do know is we're worn out — from the politicians not following their own dictates to the evolving, mandated protocols and to the shear isolation of staying home. Progress against the virus feels fleeting.
Our best, most optimistic advice is to take on Thanksgiving and the holiday season as joyful variations on a theme, which means find different, safe ways to celebrate and give thanks. Our favorite debate of the past week has been whether to describe a remote family gathering as Zoomsgiving or ThanksZooming.
Holding smaller gatherings is a reasonable ask. Thanksgiving is not canceled. But expecting a nation to stay in lockdown mode indefinitely is not realistic. Shutdowns have inflicted devastating economic consequences for families and business owners.
To some extent the pandemic isn't different from other aspects of life — it requires accepting personal responsibility and thinking through consequences.
"I'll be having more than 10 pp. at my house on Thanksgiving," tweeted a Staten Island, N.Y., councilman defying common sense advice and stirring up debate across the country. "My address is public record. Some family will come from (gasp!) New Jersey. Kids will see their grandparents, cousins will play in the yard, sis in law will bring strawberry rhubarb pie, & a turkey will be overcooked."
These are the precise at-home rebellions that have led to case spread. Don't be that guy.
A key challenge of the pandemic is assessing the risks. Is it worth insisting on your traditional, extended family Thanksgiving get-together? COVID-19 is a new virus and not fully understood. Some basic assertions are holding true: It is potentially lethal, especially to the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, but the mortality rate has declined since spring. It is highly infectious and can be passed on by someone who is asymptomatic, meaning a young healthy person can end up being responsible for an older person going to the hospital. Individuals and families need to keep their guard up and decide for themselves which daily activities need to avoided.
A predictive study published online by Nature magazine suggests a balance can be struck to keep people safe and protect businesses. The study, based in part on data collected from cellphones, used the Chicago area as an example and said that if restaurants partially reopened with capped maximum capacity at 20%, Chicago could cut down new infections by more than 80% while only losing 42% of overall restaurant visits. That is called compromise.
If everyone does their part, COVID-19 can still be contained.
Let's not give up the fight.
This editorial was first printed in the Chicago Tribune.
