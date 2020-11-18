OPINION: Let common sense prevail on Thanksgiving

Americans knew back in March the coronavirus was infectious and dangerous and a return to normalcy eventually would require a vaccine.

Defeating COVID-19 was always going to be a slog requiring commitment and sacrifice. As we wrote in April, best to accept 2020 as The Year of the Asterisk in which we embrace, rather than deny, upended reality and deal with work, school, recreation and social obligations as practically, realistically and cheerfully as possible. A wedding on Zoom? OK. Bring it.

November presents a difficult test because we are caught in another surge of cases as part of an intensifying outbreak. Colder weather means more people are spending time inside. It's also flu season. As of Friday there were more people in Iowa hospitals with COVID-like symptoms than at any previous point during the pandemic. For the weekend ending Thursday, the statewide positivity rate was 22.8%, the highest it has been since March.

What we do know is we're worn out — from the politicians not following their own dictates to the evolving, mandated protocols and to the shear isolation of staying home. Progress against the virus feels fleeting.