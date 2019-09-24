{{featured_button_text}}

Oakwood Care Center recently received notification that we have received Providigm’s Advanced Quality Assurance and Performance Improvement (QAPI) Accreditation for 2019.

Accreditation goes to the very core of what we do at Oakwood every day to identify where there are opportunities to improve care and life for our residents, and where we are going above and beyond to identify solutions to address those opportunities. These efforts lead to better lives and outcomes for those we serve. Each quarter, Providigm conducts a thorough review of data we submit. From this review, Providigm is able to determine whether we are conducting Quality Assurance and Performance Improvement comprehensively, continuously, including widespread coverage, and take corrective actions when necessary. 

The standards of QAPI excellence that Oakwood has achieved include: Addressing all aspects of quality care and life for facility residents, based on resident-centered assessments and interviews obtained from residents, family and staff, as well as observations and records; conducting this process over the course of an entire prior year of accreditation, rather than just when concerns arise; assessing a sufficient number of residents, ensuring that the care and services provided are consistent throughout our Oakwood community; and following through with in-depth investigation of identified and prioritized areas for improvement and developing system-wide solutions.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

At present, there are only 3 facilities in Iowa that hold advanced accreditation. As a part of the ABCM Corporation in Hampton, Oakwood Care Center is proud of this achievement and will strive to be even better in our efforts to provide the best care and services for those we serve.

I have sincere respect and appreciation for the efforts and commitment put forth daily by the Oakwood team to provide continuity and quality care.

Sheri Weaver-Isvik, administrator

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments