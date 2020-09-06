Not really Independent: Letter

I find it ironic to say the least, the Globe Gazette would publish a clearly Democrat-biased commentary by Joe Buttweiler, a self-proclaimed Independent.
A few facts left out need to be addressed and in fact appear in today’s local news report, e.g. the federal government expenditures will exceed the GDP this year, yet Pelosi won’t pass legislation to help small taxpayers unless Congress passes an additional $1 trillion relief bill. Kamala Harris wants protestors to take to the streets in increased numbers to effect political change! Joe Biden can’t even effectively communicate, much less learn how to legislate? Etc.
What I find strange, is the lack of apathy on the American voters to correct lifelong politicians and special interest groups at all levels of our government.
Greg Heitland, Mason City
