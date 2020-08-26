Not everything is political, Skipper: Letter

John Skipper: Let's assume that this article overstates the number by 50%.
(Article found at https://misbar.com/en/factcheck/2020/08/21/the-obama-administration-removed-12-14-thousand-mailboxes contends that Obama administration removed 12,000 to 14,000 mailboxes)
That would leave 6,000 (plus or minus) boxes removed during Obama's terms. I respect your experience and knowledge, but not everything is political.
Email has changed the way that people communicate. Climb aboard the train.
Bob White, Lakewood, Colorado
