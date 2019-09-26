As a result of your donations to the United Way Campaign, funds are distributed to local nonprofit agencies in the communities where you live and work. Your donations help make your community a better place to live.
North Iowa Community Action Organization partners with the United Way in several different ways. This year, NICAO received a grant from the United Way to allow NICAO to assist low-income individuals overcome their housing barriers; this housing grant is also a home visiting program. The clients receive education on financial literacy, help with someone in the family obtaining a bank account, and learning to budget. NICAO also works in collaboration with United Way to support the needs of the communities we serve.
The purpose of NICAO is to: Help People, Change Lives and Build Communities. Our mission is “to enrich the growth and development of children, individuals, and families in north central Iowa by empowering them to make life-choices which move them all towards self-sufficiency.” NICAO has been making a difference in your community since 1965.
NICAO serves individuals and families who are residents of the following counties: Butler, Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Kossuth, Mitchell, Winnebago and Worth. Programs administered by NICAO include: Family Development and Self Sufficiency, Prevent Child Abuse, Community Partners, Low Income Home Energy Assistance, Head Start/Early Head Start, Family Planning, Maternal Health, Child Health, Women, Infants, and Children Supplemental Foods, and I Smile Dental Services, and 1st Five to name a few.
For more information on our services please visit our website at: www.nicao-online.org.
As you can see, partnering with the United Way makes our communities stronger. Your donations make a positive difference in your community. So please support the United Way Campaign, we thank you and your community thanks you.
Cindy Davis, Mason City
