NIACC's bond issue worth the investment: Letter
NIACC's bond issue worth the investment: Letter

I got a message the other day from someone angry about NIACC’s proposed bond issue March 3. I’m not sure if he thought that the Mason City Council (I’m an at-large councilman) had anything to do with it. We don’t.

I hadn’t had time to really dig into the bond issue, to see what it was going to be used for.

I did know that the cost of the referendum -- 85 cents per month on a $100,000 home (or 2 cents an acre monthly on agricultural land) sounded like a great return on our money. I’m more convinced now than ever, and hope the issue passes easily.

For one thing, according to niacc.edu, the state funding formula has not changed since the creation of the Iowa Community College System in 1967. That’s the year I graduated from Mason City High. I am 71 years old.

When I was the Globe Gazette editorial page editor, we often wrote that the Legislature needed to do more for education – especially community colleges. It didn’t happen to the level we’d hoped. This bond issue is one way to bolster funding for the schools – the only legal method to increase funding to support infrastructure.

Some needs to be addressed by the bond issue:

  • Supporting creation of Regional Career Centers to support workforce training needs.
  • Expanding workforce training in STEM and health care careers.
  • Upgrading classroom technology.
  • Renovating the North Iowa Community Auditorium.
  • Adding lighting and security on campus.
  • And more.

NIACC is an invaluable education institution and a strong partner in a thriving North Iowa. I believe NIACC deserves additional funding to bolster its mission. It deserves a yes vote March 3.

Tom Thoma, Mason City

LTE
