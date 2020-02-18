NIACC is an economic engine for all of North Iowa: Letter

By any measure, North Iowa Community College (NIACC) is one of the large economic engines that drives the economy of North Iowa. On March 3, we will have the opportunity to vote for a Bond Referendum that will help NIACC maintain its excellent reputation and grow its contribution to our region.

NIACC feeds businesses with skilled graduates at a time when there is an urgent need to fill employment vacancies. NIACC provides the skills and education that support the agricultural, manufacturing, construction, education, medical, transportation, business and automotive fields just to name a few. It provides these skills to a diverse age group who may be just starting, those that are re-focusing and to those who are completely changing their career paths. This bond issue will allow the institution to enhance its current offerings and provide for future growth that will provide greater opportunity for generations to come. The fact that a large majority of NIACC graduates stay in our state is good news in a time of declining opportunities and population in some areas.