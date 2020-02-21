NIACC is all about economic development: Letter

I served on the NIACC Board of Directors for 20 years and was president for six years. In the fall of 2019, 35% of the High School graduating senior classes chose "NIACC FIRST" to continue their education.
Economic development is a topic that most people do not relate to NIACC but it is a big part of NIACC. If you are thinking of starting a new business the Pappajohn Center can help you with your business plan. If you need some help with training of your employees you may talk to the staff and they can help you access training funds and provide the needed training. NIACC is a great place and I urge you to vote Yes on March 3.
NIACC serves thousands of residents of North Iowa each year by offering college academic degrees that reflect our area's workforce needs, ensuring that college credits transfer to four-year colleges and universities, and working with high school districts to offer college credit to their students. In fact, area high school students who enrolled in college credit classes through NIACC saved their families $2.4 million in 2019.
Please join me in casting a "yes" vote for NIACC's bond levy on March 3, or by absentee ballot prior to Election Day. The bond levy is based on a homeowner's assessed property tax valuation, and is a nominal contribution when you consider the great benefit our community college provides for Mason City. A homeowner with property assessed at $100,00 will pay approximately 85 cents a month or $10.17 per year toward NIACC's fund to replace, repair and upgrade college buildings and techology.
This levy will ensure the future for thousands of North Iowa residents who are served by NIACC every year.
Jim Benjegerdes, Mason City