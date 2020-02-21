NIACC is all about economic development: Letter

I served on the NIACC Board of Directors for 20 years and was president for six years. In the fall of 2019, 35% of the High School graduating senior classes chose "NIACC FIRST" to continue their education.

Economic development is a topic that most people do not relate to NIACC but it is a big part of NIACC. If you are thinking of starting a new business the Pappajohn Center can help you with your business plan. If you need some help with training of your employees you may talk to the staff and they can help you access training funds and provide the needed training. NIACC is a great place and I urge you to vote Yes on March 3.

NIACC serves thousands of residents of North Iowa each year by offering college academic degrees that reflect our area's workforce needs, ensuring that college credits transfer to four-year colleges and universities, and working with high school districts to offer college credit to their students. In fact, area high school students who enrolled in college credit classes through NIACC saved their families $2.4 million in 2019.