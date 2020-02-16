NIACC has strong economic impact on our communities: Letter

As the former NIACC Industrial Division Chair, I know firsthand the positive economic impact North Iowa Area Community College has on the North Iowa region each year. NIACC has been an integral part of the community since it opened in 1918.

NIACC programs train students to gain fulfilling employment in our area, while keeping convenience and flexibility in mind. For these reasons, 1 out of 6 residents in North Iowa was served by NIACC in 2019.

NIACC serves as a catalyst to promote new job creation in North Iowa and works collaboratively with local employers to meet their customized training needs. NIACC educates future graduates for professional work and provides assistance to residents who want to earn more. In fact, experts estimate that there is a 10.4% return on every dollar invested in NIACC.

Fully 82% of NIACC graduates live, work and pay taxes in North Iowa. These students choose from one of 45 academic programs, graduate and enter the workforce, or enroll in a four-year college in our area to continue their education.