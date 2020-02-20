NIACC graduates fill a great need for workers in North Iowa: Letter

Studies show the most effective way to increase a region’s household income is to increase the educational attainment levels of its citizens. Training beyond a high school diploma prepares workers for higher paying jobs.

We don’t have a shortage of jobs in North Iowa. In fact, 40% of our workforce (at every skill level) is approaching retirement age and our unemployment rate is 2.3%. We’re in desperate need of qualified workers. NIACC works with local employers to meet their customized training needs. The college trains students to gain fulfilling employment in our area, while keeping affordability, convenience, and flexibility in mind.

North Iowa needs the educated workforce that NIACC provides. A bond referendum is the only available method to raise the necessary funding for infrastructure and the new Regional Career Centers to help fill the workforce needs of our area.

Please join me in voting YES on March 3, or by casting an absentee ballot now.

Robin Anderson, president & CEO, Mason City Chamber of Commerce

