The Mason City Community Schools are thrilled to partner with The United Way of North Central Iowa to provide The Nurtured Heart Approach Parenting Classes to parents and care takers in North Central Iowa. The Nurtured Heart Approach equips participants with the skills necessary to defuse challenging behavior from children in a manner that will help build confidence and self-worth. This is a relationship based approach which allows the parent to support their child with clear expectations and boundaries while building inner strength and resilience in their children. Challenging behaviors can be a continuous strain on a family, but The Nurtured Heart Approach will help families thrive and be successful through consistency, strength, and love.
The Nurtured Heart Approach Parenting Classes will be an eight-hour class one Saturday a month starting in January and continuing through May. Each family will only need to attend one Saturday. This class is free of charge to anyone located in North Central Iowa. Participants will receive a free book "Transforming the Difficult Child: The Nurtured Heart Approach," free child care and a free lunch.
These classes would not be possible without the support of The United Way of North Central Iowa. For more information please contact Jeremy White at jwhite@masoncityschools.org.
Jeremy White, family and student coordinator, Mason City Community Schools
