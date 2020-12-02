'Nevertheless' makes the best of it: Letter

Nevertheless. What a word. And so full of meaning, if we let it.

Scottish professor William Barclay quoted a Studdert Kennedy many times in his writings.

"Nevertheless, I still believe."

"Nevertheless, this will not take my faith away."

"Nevertheless, I will not be blind to my neighbor's need."

Let me put "nevertheless" into my own perspective.

I lost Mom this year. Nevertheless I can cherish the memories of being with her any time I wish.

We have to wear masks to protect ourselves and others from the coronavirus, hiding our smiles. Nevertheless, we can develop our own inner joy and truth, peace without outside interference.

We had to curtail Thanksgiving and Christmas meals and celebrations. Nevertheless, I will not just throw them away. But develop my own personal ways and means to consider the times. Like giving to Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank and filling my front yard with Christmas lights and decorations.

The country is consumed with politics because of the selfishness of our president. Nevertheless, I can believe he will soon be gone!